Department Of Irrigation Invites Tender for Renovation Of Keotpara Pump Centre - 2024_ID_37785_1

About Department Of Irrigation

About Tender

Department Of Irrigation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Renovation Of Keotpara Pump Centre 1_2_3 ) For Maloibari ELIS Under SCSP During The Year 2023_24 _Package No. 1.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ID_37785_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Irrigation

Brief: Renovation Of Keotpara Pump Centre 1_2_3 ) For Maloibari ELIS Under SCSP During The Year 2023_24 _Package No. 1

Description: Renovation of Keotpara Pump Centre 1_2_3 ) for Maloibari ELIS under SCSP during the year 2023_24 _Package No. 1 782402 : Sonapur

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.05 CR.

EMD: INR 2.10 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 28-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-07-2024

Opening Date: 20-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Superintending Engineer Kamrup circle

Contact Address: O_O the SE Kamrup circle Rangia

