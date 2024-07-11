Department Of Soil And Water Conservation Invites Tender for Infrastructure Development With Beautification - 2024_SCD_37893_8

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Infrastructure Development With Beautification At Goreswar Bangena-Ati Satra and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Soil And Water Conservation.

About Department Of Soil And Water Conservation

Soil Erosion is a major problem facing the state, which is more dominant in the areas where shifting cultivation is practiced. In the tribal areas or the sixth schedule districts of the state wherein the primitive form of agriculture or shifting cultivation is practiced, the need to study the growing problem has been long felt. In the year 1953, at the request of the State Government and a section of tribal leaders, a preliminary study was undertaken by the Inspector General of Forests, Govt. of India and the Agricultural Commissioner, Govt. of India. Based on the recommendation of the experts, a pilot project to tackle the problem of diminishing soil fertility of the shifting agricultural lands was undertaken in the Garo Hills in the year 1954.The experts pointed that the problem of soil erosion was not so significant in these areas as was that of diminishing soil fertility. Further, it was pointed that integrated land use could solve the problem of diminishing soil fertility.

About Tender

Department Of Soil And Water Conservation requests a proposal for the tender for the Infrastructure Development With Beautification At Goreswar Bangena-Ati Satra.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_SCD_37893_8

Tendering Authority: Department Of Soil And Water Conservation

Brief: Infrastructure Development With Beautification At Goreswar Bangena-Ati Satra

Description: infrastructure development with beautification at goreswar bangena-ati satra 781366 : baksa

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please Refer Technical Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 81.58 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.63 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.70 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 08-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 29-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 29-07-2024

Opening Date: 30-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Baksa, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director of Soil Conservation

Contact Address: Bhumi Sangrakshan Bhavan, RG Baruah Road, Ghy - 05

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.