Dibrugarh University Invites Tender for Renovation Of Computer Centre/E Campus - 2024_DU_37663_1

About Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.

About Tender

Dibrugarh University requests a proposal for the tender for the Renovation Of Computer Centre/E Campus At Dibrugarh University.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DU_37663_1

Tendering Authority: Dibrugarh University

Brief: Renovation Of Computer Centre/E Campus At Dibrugarh University

Description: renovation of computer centre/e campus at dibrugarh university 786004 : dibrugarh university

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 99.19 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.98 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-07-2024

Opening Date: 19-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Registrar, Dibrugarh University

Contact Address: Office of The Registrar, Dibrugarh University

