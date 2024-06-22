Dibrugarh University Invites Tender for Renovation Of Computer Centre/E Campus - 2024_DU_37663_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Renovation Of Computer Centre/E Campus At Dibrugarh University and other online tender notices published by the Dibrugarh University.
Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Dibrugarh University requests a proposal for the tender for the Renovation Of Computer Centre/E Campus At Dibrugarh University.
Reference No: 2024_DU_37663_1
Tendering Authority: Dibrugarh University
Brief: Renovation Of Computer Centre/E Campus At Dibrugarh University
Description: renovation of computer centre/e campus at dibrugarh university 786004 : dibrugarh university
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 99.19 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.98 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 19-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-07-2024
Opening Date: 19-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Registrar, Dibrugarh University
Contact Address: Office of The Registrar, Dibrugarh University