DOA Invites Tender for Construction of 100 Mt Storage Godown - 2024_DAASC_38587_1

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the
Construction of 100 Mt Storage Godown and Partially Covered Threshing Flooer under Rkvy
Reference No: 2024_DAASC_38587_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Description: construction of 100 mt storage godown and partially covered threshing flooer under rkvy 781022 : assam seeds corporation ltd.
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.39 CR.
EMD: INR 2.41 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.85 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 17-09-2024
Opening Date: 17-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, Assam Seeds Corporation Ltd.
Contact Address: ASC Ltd. khanapara,Guwahat