DOA Invites Tender for Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Baspadua Cpc - 2024_AGRI_50419_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Baspadua Cpc and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Baspadua Cpc and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Baspadua Cpc.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_50419_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Baspadua Cpc Under Hrishyamukh Agri Sub Division South Tripura. Length 15000 Mtr
Description: construction of barbed wire fencing with provision of gate at baspadua cpc under hrishyamukh agri sub division south tripura. length 15000 mtr 799155 : baspadua, south tripuraopen tenderdirector agriculture||directorate of agriculture||chief engineer agriculture||executive engineer south
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 1.61 CR.
EMD: INR 3.21 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 04-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024
Opening Date: 15-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer South Dept of Agri and F W
Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer Agri Udaipur Gomati District