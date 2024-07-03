DOA Invites Tender for Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Lebacherra - 2024_AGRI_50388_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Lebacherra and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Lebacherra.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_50388_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: Construction Of Barbed Wire Fencing With Provision Of Gate At Lebacherra Tco Under Karbook Agri Sub Division Gomati Tripura Length 3000 Mtr

Description: construction of barbed wire fencing with provision of gate at lebacherra tco under karbook agri sub division gomati tripura length 3000 mtr 799104 : lebacherra karbookopen tender director agriculture||directorate of agriculture||chief engineer agriculture||executive engineer south

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 33.41 Lacs

EMD: INR 66.82 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 04-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024

Opening Date: 15-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gomati, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer South Dept of Agri and F W

Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer Agri Udaipur Gomati Tripura