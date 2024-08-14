DOA Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Fencing for Garden at Mohanpur Sa Office Complex - 2024_AGRI_51373_1
About Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
About Tender
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction of Boundary Fencing for Garden at Mohanpur Sa Office Complex under Mohanpur Agri Sub Division.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_51373_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Construction of Boundary Fencing for Garden at Mohanpur Sa Office Complex under Mohanpur Agri Sub Division
Description: construction of boundary fencing for garden at mohanpur sa office complex under mohanpur agri sub division 799211 : mohanpur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 3.28 Lacs
EMD: INR 6.55 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 21-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-08-2024
Opening Date: 21-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer Agri West Agartala
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura