DOA Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Fencing with Gi Barbed Wire at Durgacherra Tco - 2024_AGRI_54757_1

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the
construction of boundary fencing with gi barbed wire at durgacherra tco under manu horti sub division dhalai tripura district length 5000 mtr
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_54757_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Description: construction of boundary fencing with gi barbed wire at durgacherra tco under manu horti sub division dhalai tripura district length 5000 mtr 799250 : north tripura
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 57.67 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.15 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 4.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-11-2024
Opening Date: 26-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dhalai, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer(Agri), North
Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer, Ganganagar, Dharmanagar, North Tripura.