DOA Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Fencing with Gi Barbed Wire at Lalcherra Mo - 2024_AGRI_54754_1

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
construction of boundary fencing with g.i barbed wire at lalcherra mo under manu horti. sub division , dhalai tripura district.length 4000.00 mtr
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_54754_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Description: construction of boundary fencing with g.i barbed wire at lalcherra mo under manu horti. sub division , dhalai tripura district.length 4000.00 mtr 799256 : manu,karamcherra,dhalai district
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 47.03 Lacs
EMD: INR 94.05 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-11-2024
Opening Date: 26-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dhalai, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer
Contact Address: O/o the E.E Agri North,Dharmanagar,North Tripura