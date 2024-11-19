DOA Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Fencing with Gi Barbed Wire at Lalcherra Mo - 2024_AGRI_54754_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Boundary Fencing with Gi Barbed Wire at Lalcherra Mo and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the

construction of boundary fencing with g.i barbed wire at lalcherra mo under manu horti. sub division , dhalai tripura district.length 4000.00 mtr

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_54754_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: construction of boundary fencing with g.i barbed wire at lalcherra mo under manu horti. sub division , dhalai tripura district.length 4000.00 mtr

Description: construction of boundary fencing with g.i barbed wire at lalcherra mo under manu horti. sub division , dhalai tripura district.length 4000.00 mtr 799256 : manu,karamcherra,dhalai district

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 47.03 Lacs

EMD: INR 94.05 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 18-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-11-2024

Opening Date: 26-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dhalai, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer

Contact Address: O/o the E.E Agri North,Dharmanagar,North Tripura

