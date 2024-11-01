DOA Invites Tender for Construction of Farmers Knowledge Centre - 2024_AGRI_54164_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Farmers Knowledge Centre at Karamcherraunder Chamanu Agri Sub-Division and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the

construction of farmers knowledge centre at karamcherraunder chamanu agri sub-division sh construction of boundary fencing with gate including yardsoling and rooftreatment and colouring one coat of farmers knowledge centre at karamcherra under chamanu agri

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_54164_2

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: construction of farmers knowledge centre at karamcherraunder chamanu agri sub-division sh construction of boundary fencing with gate including yardsoling and rooftreatment and colouring one coat of farmers knowledge centre at karamcherra under chamanu agri

Description: construction offarmersknowledge centreat karamcherraunder chamanu agri sub-division sh construction ofboundary fencing with gate including yardsoling and rooftreatment and colouring one coat of farmersknowledgecentre at karamcherra under chamanu agri 799266 : karamcherra under chamanu agri sub-division

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 6.52 Lacs

EMD: INR 13.04 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 11-11-2024

Opening Date: 11-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): O/o the E.E.(Agri) , North, Dharmanagar

Contact Address: O/o the E.E.(Agri) , North, Dharmanagar

