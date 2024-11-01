DOA Invites Tender for Construction of Farmers Knowledge Centre - 2024_AGRI_54164_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Farmers Knowledge Centre at Karamcherraunder Chamanu Agri Sub-Division and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction of Farmers Knowledge Centre at Karamcherraunder Chamanu Agri Sub-Division and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the
construction of farmers knowledge centre at karamcherraunder chamanu agri sub-division sh construction of boundary fencing with gate including yardsoling and rooftreatment and colouring one coat of farmers knowledge centre at karamcherra under chamanu agri
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_54164_2
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: construction of farmers knowledge centre at karamcherraunder chamanu agri sub-division sh construction of boundary fencing with gate including yardsoling and rooftreatment and colouring one coat of farmers knowledge centre at karamcherra under chamanu agri
Description: construction offarmersknowledge centreat karamcherraunder chamanu agri sub-division sh construction ofboundary fencing with gate including yardsoling and rooftreatment and colouring one coat of farmersknowledgecentre at karamcherra under chamanu agri 799266 : karamcherra under chamanu agri sub-division
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 6.52 Lacs
EMD: INR 13.04 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 30-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-11-2024
Opening Date: 11-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Not Classified, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): O/o the E.E.(Agri) , North, Dharmanagar
Contact Address: O/o the E.E.(Agri) , North, Dharmanagar