DOA Invites Tender for Construction Of New Deputy Director Of Horticulture Office Ground Floor - 2024_AGRI_50150_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of New Deputy Director Of Horticulture Office Ground Floor At Kumarghat Unakoti District and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Of New Deputy Director Of Horticulture Office Ground Floor At Kumarghat Unakoti District and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for
Construction Of New Deputy Director Of Horticulture Office Ground Floor Having G2 Including Boundary Fencing At Kumarghat Unakoti District.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_50150_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Construction Of New Deputy Director Of Horticulture Office Ground Floor Having G2 Including Boundary Fencing At Kumarghat Unakoti District.
Description: construction of new deputy director of horticulture office ground floor having g2 including boundary fencing at kumarghat unakoti district 799264 : kumarghat unakoti district tripura
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.96 CR.
EMD: INR 3.92 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 12-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024
Opening Date: 16-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Unakoti, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): o/o the Executive Engineer, Agri, Dharmanagar
Contact Address: o/o the Executive Engineer, Agri, Dharmanagar