DOA Invites Tender for Construction of Rcc Flat Roof of Covered Market Shed for Fish and Meat Rice Paddy - 2024_AGRI_49733_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Rcc Flat Roof of Covered Market Shed for Fish and Meat Rice Paddy and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Rcc Flat Roof of Covered Market Shed for Fish and Meat Rice Paddy and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Construction of Rcc Flat Roof of Covered Market Shed for Fish and Meat Rice Paddy.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_49733_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: S H Construction Of Rcc Flat Roof Of Covered Market Shed For Fish And Meat Rice Paddy Pulses Vegetables Construction Of Toilet Block Construction Of Double Storied Market Stall

Description: development of infrastructure facilities of primary rural market at paharmura rural market under khowai agri sub division khowai district under ridf xxv during the year 2019 20 799201 : khowai paharmuraopen tender director agriculture||directorate of agriculture||chief engineer agriculture||executive engineer west

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.53 CR.

EMD: INR 3.05 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 24-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 03-07-2024

Opening Date: 03-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer West Agartala Tripura

Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura