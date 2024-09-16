DOA Invites Tender for Development of Infrastructure Facilities of Primary Rural Market at Telarban - 2024_AGRI_52909_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Development of Infrastructure Facilities of Primary Rural Market at Telarban under Jampuijala Agri Sub Division Sepahijala District and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Development of Infrastructure Facilities of Primary Rural Market at Telarban under Jampuijala Agri Sub Division Sepahijala District and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the
development of infrastructure facilities of primary rural market at telarban under jampuijala agri sub division sepahijala district under ridf xxv during the year 2019 20 7 sh construction of rcc flat roof of covered market shed for fish and meat rice paddy pulses vegetables construction of double storied market stall drinking water filter installation of 1no sbdtw at tellarban market balance portion of work based on 17
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_52909_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: development of infrastructure facilities of primary rural market at telarban under jampuijala agri sub division sepahijala district under ridf xxv during the year 2019 20 7 sh construction of rcc flat roof of covered market shed for fish and meat rice paddy pulses vegetables construction of double storied market stall drinking water filter installation of 1no sbdtw at tellarban market balance portion of work based on 17
Description: development of infrastructure facilities of primary rural market at telarban under jampuijala agri sub division sepahijala district under ridf xxv during the year 2019 20 799102 : jampuijala
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.33 CR.
EMD: INR 2.66 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024
Opening Date: 30-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Sepahijala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer Agri West Agartala
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura