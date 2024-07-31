DOA Invites Tender for Hiring of Services relating to Production - 2024_DAASC_38217_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Hiring of Services relating to Production (factory trial) and supply of 2 ready to cook (rtc) millet food products and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Hiring of Services relating to Production (factory trial) and supply of 2 ready to cook (rtc) millet food products and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Distribution Of Quality Seed Materials To The Farmers Sh Construction Of I Seed Processing Plant Ii Dehumidified Godown Iii Non Seed Godown For Seed Processing Plant Iv Office Building.
Reference No: 2024_DAASC_38217_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: hiring of services relating to production (factory trial) and supply of 2 ready to cook (rtc) millet food products on pilot basis for udalguri district under assam millets mission
Description: hiring of services relating to production (factory trial) and supply of 2 ready to cook (rtc) millet food products on pilot basis for udalguri district under assam millets mission 781022 : list od location mentioned in the rfq
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 50.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 05-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024
Opening Date: 12-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Udalgiri, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director
Contact Address: Khanapara, Guwahati-22