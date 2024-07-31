DOA Invites Tender for Hiring of Services relating to Production - 2024_DAASC_38217_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Hiring of Services relating to Production (factory trial) and supply of 2 ready to cook (rtc) millet food products and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Distribution Of Quality Seed Materials To The Farmers Sh Construction Of I Seed Processing Plant Ii Dehumidified Godown Iii Non Seed Godown For Seed Processing Plant Iv Office Building.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DAASC_38217_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: hiring of services relating to production (factory trial) and supply of 2 ready to cook (rtc) millet food products on pilot basis for udalguri district under assam millets mission

Description: hiring of services relating to production (factory trial) and supply of 2 ready to cook (rtc) millet food products on pilot basis for udalguri district under assam millets mission 781022 : list od location mentioned in the rfq

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 50.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 27-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 05-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024

Opening Date: 12-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Udalgiri, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director

Contact Address: Khanapara, Guwahati-22

