DOA Invites Tender for Modification of Newly Constructed Mohanpur Market Office - 2024_AGRI_53534_1

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the
Modification of Newly Constructed Mohanpur Market Office for E Nam
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_53534_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 4.06 Lacs
EMD: INR 8.12 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 17-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 17-10-2024
Opening Date: 17-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer Agri West Agartala
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura