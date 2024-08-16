DOA Invites Tender for Repairing of Existing Village Knowledge Centre at Tainani - 2024_AGRI_51434_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repairing of Existing Village Knowledge Centre at Tainani under Matabari Agri Sub division Gomati Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Repairing of Existing Village Knowledge Centre at Tainani under Matabari Agri Sub division Gomati Tripura.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_51434_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Repairing of Existing Village Knowledge Centre at Tainani under Matabari Agri Sub division Gomati Tripura
Description: repairing of existing village knowledge centre at tainani under matabari agri sub division gomati tripura 799125 : tainani matabari gomati tripura
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 4.85 Lacs
EMD: INR 9.80 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 16-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-08-2024
Opening Date: 23-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Gomati, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer Agri Udaipur
Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer Agri Udaipur Gomati Tripura