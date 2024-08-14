DOA Invites Tender for Repairing of Hostel at Lembucherra Ugtc under West Tripura District - 2024_AGRI_51379_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repairing of Hostel at Lembucherra Ugtc under West Tripura District and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Repairing of Hostel at Lembucherra Ugtc under West Tripura District.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_51379_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: Repairing of Hostel at Lembucherra Ugtc under West Tripura District

Description: repairing of hostel at lembucherra ugtc under west tripura district 799210 : lembucherra

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 19.33 Lacs

EMD: INR 38.66 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 21-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 21-08-2024

Opening Date: 21-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer Agri West Agartala

Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura

