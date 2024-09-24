DOA Invites Tender for Repairing of Twin Damage Govt Quarter type iii a and type iii b - 2024_AGRI_53063_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repairing of Twin Damage Govt Quarter type iii a and type iii b at Sars Complex A D Nagar Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the
Repairing of Twin Damage Govt Quarter type iii a and type iii b at Sars Complex A D Nagar Agartala
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_53063_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Description: repairing of twin damage govt quarter type iii a and type iii b at sars complex a d nagar agartala 799003 : a.d nagar agartala
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 5.58 Lacs
EMD: INR 11.16 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 03-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 03-10-2024
Opening Date: 03-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer Agri West Agartala
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura