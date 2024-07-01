DOA Invites Tender for Seed Processing Plant Office Building - 2024_AGRI_50305_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Non Seed Godown For Seed Processing Plant Office Building Drying Floor Toilet Block and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for

Non Seed Godown For Seed Processing Plant Office Building Drying Floor Toilet Block Car Parking And Internal Road Installation Of 1 No Sbdtw With Submersible Pump Set Having Capacity 2hp At Bijoynagar Under Mohanpur Agri Sub Division West Tripura.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_50305_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: Non Seed Godown For Seed Processing Plant Office Building Drying Floor Toilet Block Car Parking And Internal Road Installation Of 1 No Sbdtw With Submersible Pump Set Having Capacity 2hp At Bijoynagar Under Mohanpur Agri Sub Division West Tripura.

Description: setting up of integrated seed processing plant for distribution of quality seed materials to the farmers sh construction of seed processing plant de humidified go down 799211 : bijoynagar mohanpur

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 1.20 CR.

EMD: INR 2.39 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 4.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 01-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-07-2024

Opening Date: 08-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer West Agartala Tripura

Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura

