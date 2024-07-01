DOA Invites Tender for Seed Processing Plant Office Building - 2024_AGRI_50305_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Non Seed Godown For Seed Processing Plant Office Building Drying Floor Toilet Block and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for
Non Seed Godown For Seed Processing Plant Office Building Drying Floor Toilet Block Car Parking And Internal Road Installation Of 1 No Sbdtw With Submersible Pump Set Having Capacity 2hp At Bijoynagar Under Mohanpur Agri Sub Division West Tripura.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_50305_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Non Seed Godown For Seed Processing Plant Office Building Drying Floor Toilet Block Car Parking And Internal Road Installation Of 1 No Sbdtw With Submersible Pump Set Having Capacity 2hp At Bijoynagar Under Mohanpur Agri Sub Division West Tripura.
Description: setting up of integrated seed processing plant for distribution of quality seed materials to the farmers sh construction of seed processing plant de humidified go down 799211 : bijoynagar mohanpur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.20 CR.
EMD: INR 2.39 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 4.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 08-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 01-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 08-07-2024
Opening Date: 08-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer West Agartala Tripura
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura