DOA Invites Tender for Setting up of New Agri Development Research cum Training Centre - 2024_AGRI_51675_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Setting up of New Agri Development Research cum Training Centre with it facilities at Kadamtala and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Setting up of New Agri Development Research cum Training Centre with it facilities at Kadamtala and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the

setting up of new agri development research cum training centre with it facilities at kadamtala under kadamtala agri sub division. sh decoration of conference hall and car porch.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_51675_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: setting up of new agri development research cum training centre with it facilities at kadamtala under kadamtala agri sub division. sh decoration of conference hall and car porch

Description: setting up of new agri development research cum training centre with it facilities at kadamtala under kadamtala agri sub division. sh decoration of conference hall and car porch 799250 : north tripura

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 15.36 Lacs

EMD: INR 30.73 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 06-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 06-09-2024

Opening Date: 06-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executuive Engineer, Agri. North

Contact Address: Office of the Executuive Engineer, Agri. North

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.