DOA Invites Tender for Setting up of New Agri Development Research cum Training Centre - 2024_AGRI_51675_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Setting up of New Agri Development Research cum Training Centre with it facilities at Kadamtala and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Setting up of New Agri Development Research cum Training Centre with it facilities at Kadamtala and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the
setting up of new agri development research cum training centre with it facilities at kadamtala under kadamtala agri sub division. sh decoration of conference hall and car porch.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_51675_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: setting up of new agri development research cum training centre with it facilities at kadamtala under kadamtala agri sub division. sh decoration of conference hall and car porch
Description: setting up of new agri development research cum training centre with it facilities at kadamtala under kadamtala agri sub division. sh decoration of conference hall and car porch 799250 : north tripura
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 15.36 Lacs
EMD: INR 30.73 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 06-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 06-09-2024
Opening Date: 06-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executuive Engineer, Agri. North
Contact Address: Office of the Executuive Engineer, Agri. North