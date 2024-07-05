DOA Invites Tender for Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer - 2024_AGRI_50596_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer (16 Percent P2o5 Powdered) During 2024-25 and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer (16 Percent P2o5 Powdered) During 2024-25 and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer (16 Percent P2o5 Powdered) During 2024-25.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_50596_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer (16 Percent P2o5 Powdered) During 2024-25

Description: supply of 15,000mt ssp fertilizer (16 percent p2o5 powdered) during 2024-25 799001 : dte. of agriculture, krishi bhawan, agartala

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 19.74 CR.

EMD: INR 39.48 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024

Opening Date: 23-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director of Agriculture, Govt of Tripura

Contact Address: Dte. of Agriculture, Krishi Bhawan, Agartala

Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.

Sentinel Digital Desk2 hours ago

India and Bhutan hail growth in trade and economic partnership

Sentinel Digital Desk2 hours ago

India to have 1st human in space, deep sea by 2025: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Sentinel Digital Desk2 hours ago

