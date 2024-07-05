DOA Invites Tender for Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer - 2024_AGRI_50596_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer (16 Percent P2o5 Powdered) During 2024-25 and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer (16 Percent P2o5 Powdered) During 2024-25.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_50596_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Supply Of 15,000mt Ssp Fertilizer (16 Percent P2o5 Powdered) During 2024-25
Description: supply of 15,000mt ssp fertilizer (16 percent p2o5 powdered) during 2024-25 799001 : dte. of agriculture, krishi bhawan, agartala
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 19.74 CR.
EMD: INR 39.48 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 22-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024
Opening Date: 23-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director of Agriculture, Govt of Tripura
Contact Address: Dte. of Agriculture, Krishi Bhawan, Agartala
