DOA Invites Tender for Upgradation of Existing Village under Dhalai District - 2024_AGRI_51650_1

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the
upgradation of existing village agricultural knowledge centre under dhalai district at i bamoncherra ii baligaon iii manikbhandhar under durga choumuhani agri sub-division iv salema v avanga under salema agri sub-division vi ratannagar vii potacherr
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_51650_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 4.95 Lacs
EMD: INR 9.90 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 03-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 03-09-2024
Opening Date: 03-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dhalai, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, North
Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer, North