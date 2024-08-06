DoP Invites Tenders for Canteen Service - Best Price on Fixed Menu Rate Model - Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian - GEM/2024/B/5182152

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Canteen Service - Best Price on Fixed Menu Rate Model - Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Posts.
Department Of Posts requests a proposal for the tenders for the
canteen service - best price on fixed menu rate model - vegetarian, non-vegetarian; breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, beverages; inside building premises (exclusive for employees/ patients/ in house personnel) - msme exemption | yes - startup exemption | yes.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5182152
Tendering Authority: Department Of Posts
Estimated Cost: INR 30.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 90.00 Thousand
Last Date for Submission: 10-08-2024
Opening Date: 10-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Ministry of Communications Department of Posts