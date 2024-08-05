DoP Invites Tenders for Renovation of Assam type 4 nos, type-ii 4nos, type-i staff Quarters - 2024_DOP_819671_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Renovation of Assam type 4 nos, type-ii 4nos, type-i staff Quarters at Mission Postal Colony and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Posts.
India Post is a government-operated postal system in India, part of the Department of Post under the Ministry of Communications. Generally known as the Post Office, it is the most widely distributed postal system in the world. Warren Hastings had taken initiative under East India Company to start the Postal Service in the country in 1766. It was initially established under the name "Company Mail". It was later modified into a service under the Crown in 1854 by Lord Dalhousie. Dalhousie introduced uniform postage rates (universal service) and helped to pass the India Post Office Act 1854 which significantly improved upon 1837 Post Office act which had introduced regular post offices in India. It created the position Director General of Post for the whole country
Department Of Posts requests a proposal for the tenders for the Renovation of Assam type 4 nos, type-ii 4nos, type-i staff Quarters at Mission Postal Colony under Nagaon division in fy 2024-25.
Reference No: 2024_DOP_819671_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Posts
Brief: Renovation of Assam type 4 nos, type-ii 4nos, type-i staff Quarters at Mission Postal Colony under Nagaon division in fy 2024-25.
Description: renovation of assam type 4 nos, type-ii 4nos, type-i staff quarters at mission postal colony under nagaon division in fy 2024-25 781001 : ee pcd guwahati
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 19.95 Lacs
EMD: INR 39.91 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 02-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024
Opening Date: 13-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): EE PCD Guwahati
Contact Address: EE PCD Guwhati