DoP Invites Tenders for Renovation of Postal Building at Jorhat - 2024_DOP_820386_1

About DoP

India Post is a government-operated postal system in India, part of the Department of Post under the Ministry of Communications. Generally known as the Post Office, it is the most widely distributed postal system in the world. Warren Hastings had taken initiative under East India Company to start the Postal Service in the country in 1766. It was initially established under the name "Company Mail". It was later modified into a service under the Crown in 1854 by Lord Dalhousie. Dalhousie introduced uniform postage rates (universal service) and helped to pass the India Post Office Act 1854 which significantly improved upon 1837 Post Office act which had introduced regular post offices in India. It created the position Director General of Post for the whole country

About Tender

Department Of Posts requests a proposal for the tenders for the

renovation of postal building at jorhat ho alongwith divisional officesh toilet block roof treatment, counter and gate.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DOP_820386_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Posts

Brief: renovation of postal building at jorhat ho alongwith divisional officesh toilet block roof treatment, counter and gate

Description: renovation of postal building at jorhat ho alongwith divisional officesh toilet block roof treatment, counter and gate 781001 : ee pcd guwahati

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 30.65 Lacs

EMD: INR 61.30 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-08-2024

Opening Date: 14-08-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE PCD Guwahati

Contact Address: EEPCDGuwahati

