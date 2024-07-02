DoT Invites Tender for Construction Of Community Hall - 2024_DOT_37801_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Community Hall, Brihattor Garakhiya Than, Balamukkuchi, Nalbari and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Tourism.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Of Community Hall, Brihattor Garakhiya Than, Balamukkuchi, Nalbari and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Tourism.

About DoT

Assam's Tourism Department was established in the year 1958. It has come a long way since it's humble beginning and today Tourism in the state has gained universal acceptance as a potent engine for comprehensive socio-economic development.

About Tender

Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Construction Of Community Hall, Brihattor Garakhiya Than, Balamukkuchi, Nalbari.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DOT_37801_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism

Brief: Construction Of Community Hall, Brihattor Garakhiya Than, Balamukkuchi, Nalbari

Description: construction of community hall, brihattor garakhiya than, balamukkuchi, nalbari 781310 : balamukkuchi, nalbari, assam

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 99.01 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.98 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 3.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 03-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024

Opening Date: 16-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Nalbari, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, ATDC Ltd.

Contact Address: Office of the Managing Director, ATDC Ltd., Paltanbazar, Guwahati-8

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.