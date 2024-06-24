DoT Invites Tender for Construction Of Quarter - 2024_DOT_37688_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Quarter For T.D.O. And A.T.D.O. And Staff Quarter and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Tourism

About DoT

Assam's Tourism Department was established in the year 1958. It has come a long way since it's humble beginning and today Tourism in the state has gained universal acceptance as a potent engine for comprehensive socio-economic development.

About Tender

Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the tenders for the

Construction Of QuArtEr For T.D.O. And A.T.D.O. And Staff QuArtEr At Sivasagar Tourist Information Office Cum Tourist Bungalow

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DOT_37688_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism

Brief: Construction Of QuArtEr For T.D.O. And A.T.D.O. And Staff QuArtEr At Sivasagar Tourist Information Office Cum Tourist Bungalow

Description: construction of quarter for t.d.o. and a.t.d.o. and staff quarter at sivasagar tourist information office cum tourist bungalow 785640 : sivasagar

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 95.24 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.90 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 3.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 24-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-07-2024

Opening Date: 03-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sivasagar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, ATDC Ltd.

Contact Address: Office of the Managing Director, ATDC Ltd., Paltanbazar, Guwahati-8

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.