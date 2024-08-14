DoT Invites Tender for Design and Build of Meghalaya Skills and Innovation Hub at New Shillong - 2024_MANDB_1557_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Design and Build of Meghalaya Skills and Innovation Hub at New Shillong Package cw-01 and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Tourism.

About DoT

The Tourism Department Govt. of Meghalaya is the administrative Department. It is responsible to oversee and co-ordinate the function of the Directorate of Tourism and the Meghalaya Tourism Dev. Corporation Ltd., so as to ensure uniform implementation of Governmental procedures.

The Tourism Department normally confines itself to general policies Direction, Legislation, Assembly business inter departmental matters and review assessment of execution of policy and scheme. The day to day execution and implementation of the schemes are normally left to the Head of Department.

About Tender

Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Design and Build of Meghalaya Skills and Innovation Hub at New Shillong Package cw-01.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MANDB_1557_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism

Brief: corrigendum : Design and Build of Meghalaya Skills and Innovation Hub at New Shillong Package cw-01

Description: design and build of meghalaya skills and innovation hub at new shillong (package cw-01) 793001 : meghalaya

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Bid Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 1.60 CR.

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 09-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-08-2024

Opening Date: 27-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer, State Sports Council Meghalaya, Sh

Contact Address: Office of the Chief Engineer State Sports Council Meghalaya Shillong

