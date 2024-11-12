DoT Invites Tender for Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi - 2024_MANDB_1603_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Tourism.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Tourism.

About DoT

The Tourism Department Govt. of Meghalaya is the administrative Department. It is responsible to oversee and co-ordinate the function of the Directorate of Tourism and the Meghalaya Tourism Dev. Corporation Ltd., so as to ensure uniform implementation of Governmental procedures.

The Tourism Department normally confines itself to general policies Direction, Legislation, Assembly business inter departmental matters and review assessment of execution of policy and scheme. The day to day execution and implementation of the schemes are normally left to the Head of Department.

About Tender

Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MANDB_1603_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism

Brief: Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India

Description: development of tourism infrastructure at nongmahir, ri bhoi, meghalaya, india 793105 : nongmahir

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 21.22 CR.

EMD: INR 63.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 21.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 13-12-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-12-2024

Opening Date: 16-12-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director of Tourism

Contact Address: Directorate of Tourism, Shillong

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.