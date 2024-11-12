DoT Invites Tender for Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi - 2024_MANDB_1603_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Tourism.
The Tourism Department Govt. of Meghalaya is the administrative Department. It is responsible to oversee and co-ordinate the function of the Directorate of Tourism and the Meghalaya Tourism Dev. Corporation Ltd., so as to ensure uniform implementation of Governmental procedures.
The Tourism Department normally confines itself to general policies Direction, Legislation, Assembly business inter departmental matters and review assessment of execution of policy and scheme. The day to day execution and implementation of the schemes are normally left to the Head of Department.
Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India
Reference No: 2024_MANDB_1603_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism
Brief: Development of Tourism Infrastructure at Nongmahir, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India
Description: development of tourism infrastructure at nongmahir, ri bhoi, meghalaya, india 793105 : nongmahir
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 21.22 CR.
EMD: INR 63.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 21.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 29-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 13-12-2024
Last Date for Submission: 13-12-2024
Opening Date: 16-12-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director of Tourism
Contact Address: Directorate of Tourism, Shillong