DoT Invites Tender for Development, Operation and Management Contract for Running the Wayside Amenity Centre at Netai-Dhubuni - 2024_DOT_38272_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Development, Operation and Management Contract for Running the Wayside Amenity Centre at Netai-Dhubuni and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Tourism.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Development, Operation and Management Contract for Running the Wayside Amenity Centre at Netai-Dhubuni and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Tourism.
Assam's Tourism Department was established in the year 1958. It has come a long way since it's humble beginning and today Tourism in the state has gained universal acceptance as a potent engine for comprehensive socio-economic development.
Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Development, Operation and Management Contract for Running the Wayside Amenity Centre at Netai-Dhubuni.
Reference No: 2024_DOT_38272_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism
Brief: corrigendum : Development, Operation and Management Contract for Running the Wayside Amenity Centre at Netai-Dhubuni
Description: development, operation and management contract for running the wayside amenity centre at netai-dhubuni 783301 : dhubri
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 20.00 Thousand
EMD: INR 4.80 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 31-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 02-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 20-08-2024
Opening Date: 21-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dhubri, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, ATDC Ltd.
Contact Address: Office of the Managing Director, ATDC Ltd., Paltanbazar, Guwahati.