DoT Invites Tender for Development, Operations, Maintenance and Management of Mawmluh Cave Experience - 2024_TD_1577_2

The Tourism Department Govt. of Meghalaya is the administrative Department. It is responsible to oversee and co-ordinate the function of the Directorate of Tourism and the Meghalaya Tourism Dev. Corporation Ltd., so as to ensure uniform implementation of Governmental procedures.
The Tourism Department normally confines itself to general policies Direction, Legislation, Assembly business inter departmental matters and review assessment of execution of policy and scheme. The day to day execution and implementation of the schemes are normally left to the Head of Department.
Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the Tenders for the development, operations, maintenance and management of mawmluh cave experience at sohra, east khasi hills district, meghalaya.(epc mode).
Reference No: 2024_TD_1577_2
Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism
Description: development, operations, maintenance and management of mawmluh cave experience at sohra, east khasi hills district, meghalaya.(epc mode) 793108 : sohra
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 30.16 CR.
EMD: INR 90.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 30.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-10-2024
Opening Date: 21-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director of Tourism
Contact Address: Office of the Directorate of Tourism, 3rd Secretariat, Lachumiere