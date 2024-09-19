DoT Invites Tender for Development, Operations, Maintenance and Management of Mawmluh Cave Experience - 2024_TD_1577_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Development, Operations, Maintenance and Management of Mawmluh Cave Experience at Sohra and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Tourism.

Tender for the Development, Operations, Maintenance and Management of Mawmluh Cave Experience at Sohra published by the Department Of Tourism.

About DoT

The Tourism Department Govt. of Meghalaya is the administrative Department. It is responsible to oversee and co-ordinate the function of the Directorate of Tourism and the Meghalaya Tourism Dev. Corporation Ltd., so as to ensure uniform implementation of Governmental procedures.

The Tourism Department normally confines itself to general policies Direction, Legislation, Assembly business inter departmental matters and review assessment of execution of policy and scheme. The day to day execution and implementation of the schemes are normally left to the Head of Department.

About Tender

Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the Tenders for the development, operations, maintenance and management of mawmluh cave experience at sohra, east khasi hills district, meghalaya.(epc mode).

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_TD_1577_2

Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism

Brief: development, operations, maintenance and management of mawmluh cave experience at sohra, east khasi hills district, meghalaya.(epc mode)

Description: development, operations, maintenance and management of mawmluh cave experience at sohra, east khasi hills district, meghalaya.(epc mode) 793108 : sohra

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 30.16 CR.

EMD: INR 90.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 30.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 18-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-10-2024

Opening Date: 21-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director of Tourism

Contact Address: Office of the Directorate of Tourism, 3rd Secretariat, Lachumiere

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.