DST Invites Tender for Vertical Extension Of The Rooftop Of Saic Building - 2024_MST_762321_1

The Department of Science and Technology is a department within the Ministry of Science and Technology in India.
Department Of Science And Technology requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Vertical Extension Of The Rooftop Of Saic Building For Bionest At Iasst.
Reference No: 2024_DOT_37801_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Science And Technology
Brief: Vertical Extension Of The Rooftop Of Saic Building For Bionest At Iasst
Description: vertical extension of the rooftop of saic building for bionest at iasst 781035 : iasst,guwahati,assam
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 31.84 Lacs
EMD: INR 63.70 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 22-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024
Opening Date: 22-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Registrar
Contact Address: IASST,Guwahati,Assam