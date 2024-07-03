DST Invites Tender for Vertical Extension Of The Rooftop Of Saic Building - 2024_MST_762321_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Vertical Extension Of The Rooftop Of Saic Building For Bionest At Iasst and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Science And Technology.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Vertical Extension Of The Rooftop Of Saic Building For Bionest At Iasst and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Science And Technology.

About DST

The Department of Science and Technology is a department within the Ministry of Science and Technology in India.

About Tender

Department Of Science And Technology requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Vertical Extension Of The Rooftop Of Saic Building For Bionest At Iasst.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DOT_37801_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Science And Technology

Brief: Vertical Extension Of The Rooftop Of Saic Building For Bionest At Iasst

Description: vertical extension of the rooftop of saic building for bionest at iasst 781035 : iasst,guwahati,assam

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 31.84 Lacs

EMD: INR 63.70 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024

Opening Date: 22-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Registrar

Contact Address: IASST,Guwahati,Assam

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.