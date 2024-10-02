FCI Invites Tender for Annual Repairs and Maintenance Contract for Electrical and Mechanical Services - 2024_FCI_828473_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Annual Repairs and Maintenance Contract for Electrical and Mechanical Services and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .

About FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.

About Tender

Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for the tender for the

Annual Repairs and Maintenance Contract for Electrical and Mechanical Services.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_FCI_828473_1

Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India

Brief: annual repairs and maintenance contract for electrical and mechanical services alongwith requisite materials at fsd pasighat under district office banderdewa

Description: annual repairs and maintenance contract for electrical and mechanical services along with requisite materials at fsd pasighat under district office banderdewa 791102 : fsd pasighat open tender food corporation of india||regional office,arunanchal pradesh,fci,mfpd||general house keeping sec,arunanchal pradesh,fci

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.11 Lacs

EMD: INR 6.22 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024

Opening Date: 15-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AGM(EM)

Contact Address: FCI RO Itanagar