FCI Invites Tender for Armo Civil Works for the year 2024-25 at Fsd Tinsukia - 2024_FCI_823021_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Armo Civil Works for the year 2024-25 at Fsd Tinsukia and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Armo Civil Works for the year 2024-25 at Fsd Tinsukia and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Food Corporation Of India
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.
Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for the tender for the
armo civil works for the year 2024-25 at fsd tinsukia - repairing and renovation of water supply system of godown complex, office toilet, exterior painting of the godown complex as per new colour code, repairs to internal road, development of low-lying area behind the office complex and other misc. work
Reference No: 2024_FCI_823021_1
Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India
Brief: armo civil works for the year 2024-25 at fsd tinsukia - repairing and renovation of water supply system of godown complex, office toilet, exterior painting of the godown complex as per new colour code, repairs to internal road, development of low-lying area behind the office complex and other misc. work
Description: armo civil works for the year 2024-25 at fsd tinsukia 786125 : fci fsd tinsukia
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 64.26 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.29 Lacs
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 17-09-2024
Opening Date: 18-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): AGM(CE)
Contact Address: FCI RO Assam