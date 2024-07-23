FCI Invites Tender for Armo Civil Works Fy 2023 24 At Fsd Changsari - 2024_FCI_817467_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Armo Civil Works Fy 2023 24 At Fsd Changsari Sh Branding Of Fci and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .

About FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.

About Tender

Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for Armo Civil Works Fy 2023 24 At Fsd Changsari Sh Branding Of Fci By Painting Of Godown Sheds, Ancillaries And Boundary Wall With Newly Approved Colour Code.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_FCI_817467_1

Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India

Brief: Armo Civil Works Fy 2023 24 At Fsd Changsari Sh Branding Of Fci By Painting Of Godown Sheds, Ancillaries And Boundary Wall With Newly Approved Colour Code

Description: armo civil works fy 2023 24 at fsd changsari 781101 : fci fsd changsari

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer MTF

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.16 CR.

EMD: INR 2.33 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-08-2024

Opening Date: 08-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AGM CE FCI RO Assam

Contact Address: FCI RO Assam

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.