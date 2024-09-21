FCI Invites Tender for Armo Works at Fsd Phesama for the year 2024-25 - 2024_FCI_826522_1
About FCI
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.
About Tender
Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for the tender for the
armo works at fsd phesama for the year 2024-25 sh painting of sheds, ancillaries, compound walls and other misc. works
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_FCI_826522_1
Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India
Brief: armo works at fsd phesama for the year 2024-25 sh painting of sheds, ancillaries, compound walls and other misc. works
Description: armo works at fsd phesama for the year 2024-25 sh painting of sheds, ancillaries, compound walls and other misc. works 797005 : phesama kohima nagaland
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 10.73 Lacs
EMD: INR 21.50 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024
Opening Date: 01-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): AGM CIVIL
Contact Address: FCI RO DIMAPUR