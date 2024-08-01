FCI Invites Tender for Mtf; Godown with Services - GEM/2024/B/5208720

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Mtf; Godown with Services (preservation, insurance, watch& ward) and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.
Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for mtf; godown with services (preservation, insurance, watch& ward); hardware & software by the service provider - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5208720
Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India
Brief: mtf; godown with services (preservation, insurance, watch& ward); hardware & software by the service provider - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no
Description: - mtf; godown with services (preservation, insurance, watch& ward); hardware & software by the service provider
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 3.75 CR.
EMD: INR 3.50 Lacs
Document Fee: INR
Last Date for Submission: 20-08-2024
Opening Date: 20-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution Department of Food and Public Distribution