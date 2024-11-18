FCI Invites Tender for Replacement of G I Sheet with Profile Sheet and Other Miscellaneous Works at Fsd Aizawl - 2024_FCI_834565_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Replacement of G I Sheet with Profile Sheet and Other Miscellaneous Works at Fsd Aizawl and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.
Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for the tender for the
Reference No: 2024_FCI_834565_1
Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India
Description: replacement of g i sheet with profile sheet and other miscellaneous works at fsd aizawl for the fy 2024 25 796009 : fci fsd aizwal
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.32 CR.
EMD: INR 2.63 Lacs
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 03-12-2024
Last Date for Submission: 03-12-2024
Opening Date: 04-12-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India
Contact Person (Optional): AGM CE
Contact Address: FCI RO NEF Mawalai-Mawroh Shillong Meghalaya