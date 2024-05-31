FCI Invites Tender for Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 16 Mtr High Mast Including Services Connection - 2024_FCI_808999_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 16 Mtr High Mast Including Services Connection and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .

About FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.

About Tender

Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 16 Mtr High Mast Including Services Connection.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_FCI_808999_1

Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India

Brief: Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 16 Mtr High Mast Including Services Connection At Fsd Jiribam, Manipur fy 24_25

Description: supply installation testing and commissioning of 16 mtr high mast including services connection at fsd jiribam, manipurfy 24_25 795116 : jiribamopen tender food corporation of india||zonal office, north-east,fci,mfpd

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 37.73 Lacs

EMD: INR 75.47 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 28-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 06-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 06-06-2024

Opening Date: 07-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jiribam, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AGM(EM)

Contact Address: FCI RO Manipur, Imphal-795001