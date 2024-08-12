Fire Service Department Invites Tender for Construction of RCC 2 (two) storied (4 unit each floor) l/s Quarter Building - 2024_FESA_38399_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of RCC 2 (two) storied (4 unit each floor) l/s Quarter Building at Rangia in Kamrup District and other online tender notices published by the Fire Service Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of RCC 2 (two) storied (4 unit each floor) l/s Quarter Building at Rangia in Kamrup District and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Fire Service Department
The Assam Fire Service Organization came into existence by taking over and merging the Fire Stations belonging to the Municipal Boards of Shillong & Silchar by the State Govt. of Assam in the year 1956. Further, the organisation was amalgamated with Assam Polie Department w.e.f 01/05/1959 with posting of a Superintendent of Police-Cum-Fire Service Adviser rank officer. Later on, it was upgraded to Director Fire Service in the year 1983 with posting of a DIG rank Officer. With tagging of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with Fire Service, the nomenclature got modified in 2013 as Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. At present the F&ES is headed by Addl. Director General of Police.
Fire Service Department requests a proposal for the tenders for
construction of rcc 2 (two) storied (4 unit each floor) l/s quarter building for accommodation of sdrf bn. personnel at rangia in kamrup district
Reference No: 2024_FESA_38399_1
Tendering Authority: Fire Service Department
Brief: construction of rcc 2 (two) storied (4 unit each floor) l/s quarter building for accommodation of sdrf bn. personnel at rangia in kamrup district
Description: construction of rcc 2 (two) storied (4 unit each floor) l/s quarter building for accommodation of sdrf bn. personnel at rangia in kamrup district 781354 : rangia in kamrup district
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.83 CR.
EMD: INR 3.66 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 3.70 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 13-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-08-2024
Opening Date: 30-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Supdt of Police cum F and ES Adviser
Contact Address: O/o the Director F and ES Assam Panbazar Ghy 01