Fire Service Department Invites Tender for Construction of Rcc 3(three) Storied Fire Station Building at Digboi - 2024_FESA_40099_1

About Fire Service Department

The Assam Fire Service Organization came into existence by taking over and merging the Fire Stations belonging to the Municipal Boards of Shillong & Silchar by the State Govt. of Assam in the year 1956. Further, the organisation was amalgamated with Assam Polie Department w.e.f 01/05/1959 with posting of a Superintendent of Police-Cum-Fire Service Adviser rank officer. Later on, it was upgraded to Director Fire Service in the year 1983 with posting of a DIG rank Officer. With tagging of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with Fire Service, the nomenclature got modified in 2013 as Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. At present the F&ES is headed by Addl. Director General of Police.

About Tender

Fire Service Department requests a proposal for the Tender for

construction of rcc 3(three) storied fire station building, under ground reservoir (1.00 lakh ltr. capacity), boundary wall and security fencing with heavy duty iron gate etc. at digboi in tinsukia district,assam

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_FESA_40099_1

Tendering Authority: Fire Service Department

Brief: construction of rcc 3(three) storied fire station building, under ground reservoir (1.00 lakh ltr. capacity), boundary wall and security fencing with heavy duty iron gate etc. at digboi in tinsukia district,assam

Description: construction of rcc 3(three) storied fire station building, under ground reservoir (1.00 lakh ltr. capacity), boundary wall and security fencing with heavy duty iron gate etc. at digboi in tinsukia district,assam 786171 : digboi in tinsukia district

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 2.21 CR.

EMD: INR 4.41 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 4.50 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-11-2024

Opening Date: 19-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): Supdt of Police cum F and ES Adviser

Contact Address: O/o the Director F and ES Assam Panbazar Ghy 01

