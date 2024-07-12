Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall - 2024_PCCF_37921_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall At Nowgaon Of Kulsi Range and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department

About Forest Department

The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.

About Tender

Forest Department requests a proposal For tender for Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall At Nowgaon Of Kulsi Range Kulsi Under Apfbc Phase Ii.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_PCCF_37921_1

Tendering Authority: Forest Department

Brief: Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall At Nowgaon Of Kulsi Range Kulsi Under Apfbc Phase Ii.

Description: construction of 1 no multipurpose community hall at nowgaon of kulsi range 781141 : kulsi

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 20.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 40.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 400.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-08-2024

Opening Date: 03-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DFO

Contact Address: DFO Office Bamunigaon Ghy 781141

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.