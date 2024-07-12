Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall - 2024_PCCF_37921_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall At Nowgaon Of Kulsi Range and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall At Nowgaon Of Kulsi Range and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For tender for Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall At Nowgaon Of Kulsi Range Kulsi Under Apfbc Phase Ii.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_37921_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Construction Of 1 No Multipurpose Community Hall At Nowgaon Of Kulsi Range Kulsi Under Apfbc Phase Ii.
Description: construction of 1 no multipurpose community hall at nowgaon of kulsi range 781141 : kulsi
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 20.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 40.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 400.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-08-2024
Opening Date: 03-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO
Contact Address: DFO Office Bamunigaon Ghy 781141