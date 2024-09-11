Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction of Anti-Poaching Camp - 2024_PCCF_38892_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction of Anti-Poaching Camp at Strategic Location under Digboi Forest Division and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction of Anti-Poaching Camp at Strategic Location under Digboi Forest Division and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for Construction of Anti-Poaching Camp at Strategic Location under Digboi Forest Division.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38892_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Construction of Anti-Poaching Camp at Strategic Location under Digboi Forest Division
Description: construction of anti-poaching camp at strategic location under digboi forest division. 786171 : digboi
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 20.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 40.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 400.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024
Opening Date: 01-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer, Digboi Division, Digboi
Contact Address: O/o the DFO, Digboi Division, Digboi