Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction of Artificila Canopy Bridge (acb) over Railway line - 2024_PCCF_38228_1

The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Construction of Artificila Canopy Bridge (acb) over Railway line at Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary under Mariani Range, Jorhat Division.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38228_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Construction of Artificila Canopy Bridge (acb) over Railway line at Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary under Mariani Range, Jorhat Division
Description: construction of artificila canopy bridge (acb) over railway line at hollongapar gibbon sanctuary under mariani range, jorhat division 785634 : hollongapar gibbon sanctuary, mariani
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 19.20 Lacs
EMD: INR 38.41 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 100.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 31-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 01-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 28-08-2024
Opening Date: 29-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): NANDHAKUMAR, IFS
Contact Address: O/o the DFO, Jorhat, K. K. Handique Path, Near District Library, Jorhat