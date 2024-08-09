Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall with Solar Fencing at Sejosa Bamboo Nursery in Naduar Reserve Forest - 2024_PCCF_38353_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction of Boundary Wall with Solar Fencing at Sejosa Bamboo Nursery in Naduar Reserve Forest and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall with Solar Fencing at Sejosa Bamboo Nursery in Naduar Reserve Forest.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38255_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Construction of Boundary Wall with Solar Fencing at Sejosa Bamboo Nursery in Naduar Reserve Forest
construction of boundary wall with solar fencing at sejosa bamboo nursery in naduar reserve forest 784176 : sejosa, naduar rf
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 37.57 Lacs
EMD: INR 75.14 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 27-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 14-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 27-08-2024
Opening Date: 27-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO, Sonitpur SF Division
Contact Address: Office of Divisional Forest Officer, Sonitpur Social Forestry Division, Biswanath Chariali