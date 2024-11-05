Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction of Community Hall under Nepali Siring Edc - 2024_PCCF_39971_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction of Community Hall under Nepali Siring Edc and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for
Construction of Community Hall under Nepali Siring Edc
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_39971_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Description: construction of community hall 786154 : nepali siring
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Refer to SBD
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 20.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 40.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-11-2024
Opening Date: 12-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO, TINSUKIA WILDLIFE DIVISION
Contact Address: O/o the DFO, Tinsukia WL Division, Borguri, Tinsukia.