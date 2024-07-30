Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction of Eco Camp with Ethnic Food and Trekking Point - 2024_PCCF_38227_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction of Eco Camp with Ethnic Food and Trekking Point at Satargaon under Rani Range, Rani and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Construction of Eco Camp with Ethnic Food and Trekking Point at Satargaon under Rani Range, Rani.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_38227_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Construction of Eco Camp with Ethnic Food and Trekking Point at Satargaon under Rani Range, Rani
Description: construction of eco camp with ethnic food and trekking point at satargaon under rani range, rani 781131 : rani
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 15.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 30.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 300.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 02-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-08-2024
Opening Date: 27-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer
Contact Address: O/o the DFO, Kamrup East Division, Basistha, Guwahati-781029