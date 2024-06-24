Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction Of Full Chain-Linked Fencing - 2024_PCCF_37680_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction Of Full Chain-Linked Fencing With 3 Strand And Barbed Wire and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For tender for Construction Of Full Chain-Linked Fencing With 3 Strand And Barbed Wire To Be Filled On Pre-Cast Rcc Pillars.
Reference No: 2024_PCCF_37680_1
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Construction Of Full Chain-Linked Fencing With 3 Strand And Barbed Wire To Be Filled On Pre-Cast Rcc Pillars
Description: construction of full chain-linked fencing with 3 strand and barbed wire to be filled on pre-cast rcc pillars 782001 : nagaon
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 14.69 Lacs
EMD: INR 29.38 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 14.69 Lacs
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-07-2024
Opening Date: 12-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Nagaon, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO NAGAON
Contact Address: DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICE, NAGAON DIVISION, NAGAON