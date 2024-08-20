Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction of Inspection path - repairing and maintenance of patrolling path - BVWL/1/2024-25

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction of Inspection path - repairing and maintenance of patrolling path under Borail WL Sanctuary and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Construction of Inspection path - repairing and maintenance of patrolling path under Borail WL Sanctuary.
Reference No: BVWL/1/2024-25
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Construction of Inspection path - repairing and maintenance of patrolling path under Borail WL Sanctuary
Description: repairing and maintenance of patrolling path under borail wl sanctuary
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 3.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 6.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-09-2024
Opening Date: 12-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DFO Barak Valley WL Division
Contact Address: DFO Barak Valley WL Division