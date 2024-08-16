Forest Department Invites Tender for Construction of Watch Tower at Samloga under Charduar Range - FSWT/B/CSS PT & PE/2024-25/5715

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction of Watch Tower at Samloga under Charduar Range and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For Tender for Construction of Watch Tower at Samloga under Charduar Range.
Reference No: FSWT/B/CSS PT & PE/2024-25/5715
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Brief: Construction of Watch Tower at Samloga under Charduar Range
Estimated Cost: INR 15.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 30.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 03-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 03-09-2024
Opening Date: 05-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest officer
Contact Address: Sonitpur West Division